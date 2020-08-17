Scarlett Boettcher

Cameron and Kayce Boettcher of Omaha announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Lea Boettcher, born July 29, 2020, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Welcoming her home are the couples two beloved dogs, Finnigan and Rue.
Grandparents are Bob and Tammy Rae Boettcher of Blair and Jim and Becky Parks of Omaha.
Great-grandparents are Betty and the late Doug Diedrichsen, Dutch Parks, and Jim and Sandy Parks all of Omaha.
