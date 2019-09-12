Sabrina Marie Yeaton

Birth
Sabrina Yeaton
Matthew and Katie (Jones) Yeaton of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Sabrina Marie, born Aug. 26, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital, Elkhorn. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
She has two siblings Leena, 5, and Maverick, 3.
Grandparents are Steve and Donna Jones of Blair and Carol Yeaton of Underwood, Iowa.
