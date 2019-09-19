Ryver Ryder Hoffer Birth Announcement

Daniel and Jessica Hoffer of Herman announce the birth of their son, Ryver Ryder, born Sept. 12, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has one sister, Addelyn, 9.
Grandparents are Jeannie and Troy Mencke of Blair, Suzie DaSilva and Todd Vogler of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Donald and Grace Miller of Omaha, Lorraine Mencke of Blair, and Ruth Kemp of Clay Center, Kans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.