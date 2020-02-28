Renee Kelly

John and Cassie (Phillips) Kelly of Fort Calhoun announce the birth of their daughter, Renee Brooklyn Kelly, born Jan. 13, 2020, in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Renee is joined by siblings Reagan, 3, and Rylee, 3.
Grandparents are John and Deb Sutherland and Patty Kelly, all of Fort Calhoun. Great-Grandparents are Donna Welchert, and Joan Heinzen, both of Fort Calhoun, Cliff and Bev Sutherland of Omaha and Sue Duroche of Olathe, Kan.
