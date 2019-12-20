Raylan Long

Rory and Libby Long announce the birth of their son, Raylan Eugene Long, born Sept. 2, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha.
He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His grandparents are Kent and Sandy Long and Jason and Deanna Sheardown, all of Blair. Great-grandparents are Don and Rose Sheardown of Blair, and Gerald and Hattie Conradson of Fort Calhoun. Great-great-grandmother is Mary Mowery of Blair.
