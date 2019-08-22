Oakley John McIntosh

John and Kodie McIntosh of Blair announce the birth of their son, Oakley John born Aug. 15, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. He weighed seven pounds one ounce and was 19.5 inches long. He has a sister, Hayley, seven, and his grandparents are Victor and Toni McIntosh, and Shawn and Amy Thallas all of Blair; and his great-grandparents are Dale and Imogene Albus and Lorene Thallas all of Blair.
