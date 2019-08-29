Nolan Benjamin Rector Birth Announcement

Birth
Nolan Rector
Jeremy and Rachel (Wickey) Rector of Bellevue announce the birth of their son, Nolan Benjamin Rector, born June 12, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
He has three siblings Madison, 7, Caleb, 5, and Henry, 2.
Grandparents are Berwyn and Debbie Rector of Arlington, Rick and Rose Lubbert of Bellevue and Kevin and Jean Wickey of Coral Springs, Fla. Great-grandparents are Henry and Velda Meyer of Hadar and Duane and Rose Dougherty of Corning, Iowa.
