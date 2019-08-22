Amy (Lau) and Doug Mardi of Omaha announce the birth of their daughter Natalie Rose Mardi born Aug. 9, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. She weighed eight pounds, nine ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She has two older brothers, Dylan and Eli; grandparents are Sandy and Dave Mardi of Omaha, and Laurel and Russell Lau of Blair; great-grandmothers are Geraldine Karasek of Omaha and Jane Mardi of Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.