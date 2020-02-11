Milo Johnson

Emily Beckman and Trent Johnson of Blair announce the birth of their son, Milo Thomas Johnson, born Feb. 5, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.
Milo is joined by sister, Avery, 2.
Grandparents are Brian Beckman, Kevin and Jessica Johnson, all of Blair, Stephanie Beckman of Hooper, and Jenny Judt of Tekamah.
Great-grandparents are Mary Gjerde and Peggy Ogle of Blair, Betty and Charles Gjerde of Omaha, Tom and Karen Beckman of Plattsmouth, Jim and Jane Judt of Decatur, and Gary and Judy Johnson of Missouri Valley.
Great-great grandparent is Norma Williams of Tekamah.
