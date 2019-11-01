Matthew Reiss

Ian and Keri (Sonderup) Reiss of Omaha announce the birth of their son, Matthew James Reiss, born Aug. 12, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Matthew is joined by sister, Isabelle, 3.
Grandparents are Russ and Kathy Sonderup of Blair and Bob and Sheila Reiss of Omaha.
