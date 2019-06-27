Marlow Barber-Sorensen Birth Announcement

Stephanie Sorensen and Conrad Barber of Omaha, announce the birth of their son, Marlow James Barber-Sorensen born June 11, 2019 at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. He weighed eight pounds and one ounce and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Tom and Martha Sorensen, Doug and Tricia Barber, all of Blair. Great-grandparents are Alice Schattauer of Blair and Betty Barber of Lincoln.
