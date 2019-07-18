Madilyn Rose Reinke Birth Announcement

Abby (Cook) and Chris Reinke of Omaha announce the birth of their daughter Madilyn Rose Reinke born May 28, 2019 at Methodist Women's Hospital, Omaha. She weighed seven pounds and two ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. The couple have two older children, Alexis age seven and Olivia age four. Her grandparents are Jim and Beth Cook of Mesa Ariz., (formerly of Blair) and Jerry and Rose Reinke of Omaha, great-grandfather Jack Leehy of Blair.
