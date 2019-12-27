Maddix Dishong

Olivia Nelsen and Dillon Dishong of Blair announce the birth of their son, Maddix Luther Dishong, born Dec. 21, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Maddix is joined by sister, Bentlee, 1.
Grandparents are Krista McKain and Carrie and Todd Bingham, all of Blair. Great-grandparents are Deb McKain and Larry, Kerry and Ann McKain, all of Blair. Great-great grandparents are Kenneth Deckard of Tekamah and Wilma Coon of Blair.
