Mabel Judt

Brandi Berg and Terry Judt of Blair announce the birth of their son, Mabel Charlotte Avalia Judt, born April 29, 2020, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Elkhorn. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.
Mabel is joined by brothers, Mason 9, Maveric 6, and sister, Meadow 2.
Grandparents are Becky Pearson of Blair, Dewey Person of Garvin Minn., and Jim and Jane Judt of Decatur.
Great-grandparents are Arvilla Berg of Minneota, Minn., Norma Williams of Tekamah, and the late passing of Vivian Person of Marshall, Minn.
