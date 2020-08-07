Lucy Maryott

Matt and Shannon Maryott of Omaha announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Marie Maryott, born June 3, 2020, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Sandy Maryott of Blair and Rick and Janet Ahrens of Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.