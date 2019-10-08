Loki Morningstar Martin Birth Announcement

Alicia Adel and Johny Martin of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Loki Morningstar Martin, born Sept. 26, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. She weighed 6 pounds, 1ounce and was 19 inches long. She has one brother Aiden, 11, and four sisters, Ivy, 9, Iona, 7, Arabella, 5, and Aila. Grandparents are Rick and Lois Brown of Pierre, S.D.
