Katie Goeken and Jason Crawford of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Kathleen Crawford, born Sept. 8, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has four sisters, Katelyn,15, Sara, 13, Genevie, 10, and Natalya, 8. Grandparents are Richard and Nancy Goeken of Blair, the late Paul Crawford of Sawyer, Okla., and Gayla Moody of Henryetta, Okla.
