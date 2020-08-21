Liliana Cifuno

Brittany Andersen and Anthony Albers of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Liliana Marie Cifuno, born Aug. 13, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.
Liliana is joined by brother Lorenzo, 20 months.
Grandparents are Trina Ward and Phil Andersen, both of Blair. Great-grandparents are Dee and Don Ward of Blair.
