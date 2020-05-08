Landry Stork

Dr. Bailey Backhuus and Justin Stork of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Landry Ronnie Stork, born March 16, 2020, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha. She weighed 7.5 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.
Her grandparents are Nancy and Scott Stork of Blair, Annette Backhuus and Gary Doll of Nickerson and the late Terry Backhuus. Great-grandparents are Judy Stork, Beth Berge, Fred and Sherrill Schumacher and Addie Backhuus.
