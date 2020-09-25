Kourtney Klingforth

Steve and Jewel Klingforth of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Kourtney Rose Klingforth, born Sept. 3, 2020, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Kourtney is joined by siblings, Kami, Dillan, Kaylei, Kylee, Kinzy, Kassidy, Karli and Eli (David).
Grandparents are Harold and Sheila Wisecup of Blair, Mindy and Mike Erwin of Fremont and Steve and PJ Klingforth of Blair.
Great-grandparents are Betty Howland of Blair and Chancey and Mone Kilpatrick of Hooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.