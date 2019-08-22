Klaire Jaimes Kempcke

Nate and Jessica Kempcke of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Klaire Jaimes, born Aug. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Blair. She weighed seven pounds nine ounces and was 19 inches long. She has an older sister, Kalli Jo, age 5; grandparents, Phil and Mary Kempcke of Blair, and Tim and Joleen Iverson of Long Pine; great-grandfathers, Ken Richstein, and Don Schipporcit both of Ainsworth; and great-great-grandmother, Agnes Richstein of Ainsworth.
