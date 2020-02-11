Kaiya Williams

John and Amanda (Peleska) Williams of Neola Iowa announce the birth of their daughter, Kaiya JoAnne Williams, born Nov. 26, 2019, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Elkhorn. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Joe and Tina Peleska of Blair and Jon and the late Jennifer Williams of Papillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.