Joshua Allen Robins Birth Announcement

Genie Burgmeyer and Joshua Robins of Omaha are the parents of a baby boy Joshua Alan, Jr. born May 20, 2019 at Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems. He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His brothers are Vincent age 12, Gianni age eight, and Joey age seven, sisters, Ayvah, age four and Norah 18 months. Grandparents Peggy and Sherman Johnson, Randy Robins and Becky Robins all of Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.