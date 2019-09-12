Joseph Allen Sundell Birth Announcement

Birth
Joseph Sundell
Karen Keeler and Jake Sundell of Elkhorn announce the birth of their son, Joseph Allen Sundell, born Aug. 23, 2019, at Women's Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
He has two older siblings,Victoria Kaipust, 10, and Izzy Sundell, 10.
Grandparents are Mark and Cheryl Keeler of Arlington and Don and Jody Sundell of Herman. Great-grandparents are Coralen Keeler of Arlington, Wilma Peterson of Santa Ana, Calif., Lee Bigelow of Herman, and Jo Hessig and Adrian Streit of Omaha.
