Jaylee Grace Vorda Birth Announcement

Birth
Jaylee Vorda
Brooke Harlow and Christopher Vorda of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Jaylee Grace Vorda, born Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was20.5 inches long.
She has two siblings Dreyson, 4, and Jeremiah, 1.
Grandparents are Melody Harlow of Blair, Karen Keith of Elkhorn, and Bryan Vorda of Houston, Texas. Great-grandmother is Diane Vorda also of Houston.
