Jaxson Porter

Melissa Medlin and David Porter of Blair announce the birth of their son, Jaxson David Porter, born Nov 2, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Jaxson is joined by sister, Savannah, 6.
Grandparents are Kelly and Don Burdess of Blair, Scott Porter of Omaha and Mike Medlin of Raleigh, N.C.
