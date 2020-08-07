Jaxson Mitchell

Lyndzie Boseck and Michael Mitchell of Blair announce the birth of their son, Jaxson Michael Mitchell, born July 30, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Jaxson is joined by sister Kinsley, 5.
Grandparents are Curt and Pam Mitchell of Elkhorn, Carla and Rob Singley of Blair and David Boseck of Burnsville, Minn.
Great-grandparents are Janet and the late Russell Mitchell of Omaha, Laurie Boseck of Chanhassen, Minn., and David Boseck of Watertown, Minn., Olive and Emede Cote of Holmen,Wis., and Mark and Marie Thomas of Nebraska City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.