Isaiah Galloway

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 24F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.