Henry Walsh

Matthew and Sarah Walsh of Blair announce the birth of their son, Henry Michael Walsh, born April 12, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Henry is joined by sister, Nora, 3.
Grandparents are Michael and Rosemary Walsh of Belton, Texas, and Scott and Kathryn Thomsen of Wahoo.
Great-grandparent is Arlene Reed of Lexington.
