Henry Saxon Booth Birth Announcement

Scott and Anna Booth of Blair announce the birth of their son, Henry Saxon Booth, born Sept. 10, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems. He weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. He has one brother, Evan, 12, and three sisters, Eleanor, 10, Lucy, 5, and Lillian, 3. Grandparents are David and Paulette Triplett of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mike and Jamie Booth of Jackson, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Clifford and Mary Alice Saxon of Birmingham, Ala.
