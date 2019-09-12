Haley Jane Adams

Birth
Haley Adams
Emerson and Sonja Anne (Nielsen) Adams of West Des Moines, Iowa, announce the birth of their daughter, Haley Jane, born June 4, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has one brother Hansel.
Grandparents are Patricia and the late Thomas Nielsen of Blair, and Kenneth and Adrienne Adams of Fort Dodge, Iowa.Great-grandparents are June Meier of Arlington, John and Elizabeth Nielsen of Blair, and Leroy and Meredith Berryhill of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
