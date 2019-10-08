Births
Genevieve and Joseph Brooks
Thomas and Christine Brooks of Fort Calhoun announce the birth of their twins, daughter, Genevieve Lola and son, Joseph James, born Sept. 23, 2019, at Women's Methodist Hospital, Omaha.
Genevieve Lola was born at 3:42 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 12.6 inches long. Joseph James was born at 3:44 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was 12.9 inches long.
The twins have an older brother, Owen, who turns 4 on Oct. 9.
Grandparents are Jerry and Sherry Brooks and Steve and Aggie Becker, all of Fort Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.