Birth
Everly Matzen
Chelsea Fuhlrodt and Ryan Matzen of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Anne Matzen, born Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 18 1/4 inches long.
Her grandparents are Shawn and Lori Fuhlrodt, Terry Matzen and Amy Matzen, all of Blair. Great-grandparents are Ron Fuhlrodt of Blair and Dwayne and Pauline Matzen of Fort Calhoun.Great-great-grandmother is Donna Fuhlrodt of Blair.
