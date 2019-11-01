Emma Vogel

Nathan and Julia Vogel of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Rose Vogel, born Oct. 16, 2019, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Emma is joined by brother, Jacob, 3.
Grandparents are Mike and Teresa Parde of Wymore and Kurt and Barbara Vogel of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Glen Hagemeier of Beatrice and Lois Blinde of Johnson.
