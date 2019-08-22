Ember Irene Deming

Kory and Christen (Vlcek) Deming of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Ember Irene, born July 25, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital, Omaha. She weighed seven pounds, five ounces and was 19 inches long. She has three sisters, Haleigh, 13, Lakyn, 8, and Vivyan, 4. Grandparents are Richard and Pamela Vlcek of Blair, and Jerry and Beverly Deming of Gretna; great-grandmothers are Bonnie Christensen of Blair and Doris Keleher of Howard, S.D.
