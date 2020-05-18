Dawson Wieck

Justin and Gabrielle (Mommsen) Wieck, formerly of Blair, announce the birth of their son, Dawson Allen Cole Wieck, born April 13, 2020, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Dawson is joined by brother Drake, 2.
Grandparents are Chris and Amy Mommsen of Blair, and Brent and Chris Wieck of Bennington.
Great-grandparents are Alma and Verlyn Wieck of Omaha, and the late Annette and William Frederick, Sr. of Blair, Sherri and the late Don Steiner of Omaha, Ellie and the late Nis Mommsen of Blair.
Great-great-grandparent is Bob Shore of Worthington, Minn.
