Cooper Warrick

Miranda and Colin Warrick of Blair announce the birth of their son, Cooper Colin Warrick, born June 29, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Cooper is joined by sisters, Paisley,7, and Rosie, 3.
Grandparents are Kam and Deb Stveckrath of Plainview and Mark and Teri Otte of Fremont.
