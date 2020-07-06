Colt Brant

AJ and Mallory (Lorence) Brant of Blair announce the birth of their son, Colt Rickey Brant, born June 9, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 ¾ inches long.
Grandparents are Rick and Betty Brant of Blair and Sally Lorence and the late Charles Lorence of Trumbull.
Great-granparents are Shirley Lorence of Hastings and Delores Ziegler of Riverton.
