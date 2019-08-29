Chloe Lynn Adamson Birth Announcement

Birth
Chloe Adamson
Erik and Ailana Adamson of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Lynn, born Aug. 21, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 ¼ inches long. She has two siblings, Daniel, 7, and Elizabeth, 4.
Her grandparents are David and Phyllis Hill of Blair.
