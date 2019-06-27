Charles Steven Standish Birth Announcement

Steve and Karen Standish of Lincoln are the parents of a baby boy, Charles Steven, born March 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He weighed eight pounds and four ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Cheryl age 14, Zachary age 13, Jonathon age 11, Abigail age nine and Nora age two. Grandparents Don and Diane Vanecek, and Bob and Ruth Standish all of Blair.
