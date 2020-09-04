Bonnie Ruwe

Lauren (Zlomke) and William “Billie” Ruwe of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Letha Ruwe, born July 30, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long.
Bonnie is joined by sister Charlotte “Charlie,” 3.
Grandparents are David and Marsha Ruwe of Blair and Mike and Mary Zlomke of Omaha.
Great-grandparent is Lois Zlomke of Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.