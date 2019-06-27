Blakely Addison Hopple Birth Announcement

Adam and Ashley (Klahn) Hopple announce the birth of their new baby daughter, Blakely Addison, born June 5, 2019 at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn. She weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Brenden age five and Brooklyn 21 months; grandparents, Steve and Sherrie Hopple of Blair, Lanette Rybin of Omaha and Darrell Klahn of Council Bluffs; great-grandparents, Barbara Adams and Perly and Sandy Schoville all of Blair.
