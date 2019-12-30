Axtyn Casey

Brandi Mastel and Austin Casey of Herman announce the birth of their son, Axtyn Ray Dean Casey, born Dec. 24, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. He weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18.25 inches long.
Axtyn is joined by brothers, Iran, 10, Malaki, 3, and sisters, Alexis, 11, and Alaina, 8.
Grandparents are Jane Goodin, Robin and David Casey, all of Blair.
Great-grandparents are Nellie Boughton and Carla Haswell, both of Blair.
