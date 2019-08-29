Birth
Anna Burbach
Ed and Jolee Burbach of Randolph announce the birth of their daughter, Anna Jo Burbach, born at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 16, 2019, at Faith Regional in Norfolk. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Keith and Barb Burbach of Randolph and Clint and Amie Clausen of Blair. Great-grandparents are Rosalee Nordhuse of Randolph, Dick and Lorraine Hansen of Blair and Syd and Janice Clausen of Arlington.
