Bill Plugge will celebrate is 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Kennard.
Plugge's children are Linda Olson, Tom Plugge and Laurie Daly. He has five grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
His family is also requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 28, Kennard, NE 68034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.