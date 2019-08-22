Shirley Wrich 90th Birthday

Shirley Wrich will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 17, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. It will be hosted by her family, daughter Janet Kuhl and husband Vern; sons, Gene Wrich and wife Deb, Roger Wrich and wife Lisa, and Brad Wrich and friend Juli Morrow; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
We are requesting no gifts please, your presence will be present enough.
