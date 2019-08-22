Norma Katt 100th Birthday

Norma Katt is celebrating her 100th birthday Sept. 2, 2019. Her family Loren and Marcille Katt of Gretna, Richard and Sharon Katt of Lincoln and Jon and Jean Katt of Herman, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren are requesting a card shower to honor this occasion. Please mail cards to: Norma Katt, 749 East 29th Street #113, Fremont, Nebr., 68025.
