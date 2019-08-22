Moya Powell 80th Birthday

Moya Powell celebrates her 80th birthday, her family, Tracy and Carroll Thompson of Blair, Kevin and Danielle Powell of Omaha, Kelly Powell of Blair, Karna and Steve Hutton of James Island, S.C., and Shawn and Theresa Powell of Blair; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren would like to honor her with a card shower. Please mail cards to: Moya Powell, 11222 North Lakeshore Drive, Blair, Nebr. 68008.
