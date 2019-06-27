Lorene Andersen 95th Birthday

95th Birthday Lorene Andersen
In celebration of Lorene's 95th birthday, July 3, 2019, her family would like to honor her with a card shower, please mail your cards or letters to:
Lorene Andersen, Ridgewood Retirement Community, Apt. 13, 12301 North 149th Circle, Bennington, Nebr., 68007.
