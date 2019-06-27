Lorene Andersen 95th Birthday
Lorene Andersen Celebrates 95th Birthday

 courtesy

95th Birthday Lorene Andersen

In celebration of Lorene's 95th birthday, July 3, 2019, her family would like to honor her with a card shower, please mail your cards or letters to:

Lorene Andersen, Ridgewood Retirement Community, Apt. 13, 12301 North 149th Circle, Bennington, Nebr., 68007.

