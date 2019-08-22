The family of Karen Campbell is celebrating her 80th birthday with an open house, 4 to 7 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at the American Legion Post#154, 103 South 12th Street, Blair. They will be serving pulled pork, sides and cake, and there is a cash bar. A 'Toast Tribute' will be held at 5 p.m.
